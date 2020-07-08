Hattie Pearl Hunt
GREENVILLE - Mrs. Hattie Pearl Hunt, 84, died Saturday, July 4, 2020. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel. A public viewing will be held on Friday, July 10, from 7:00pm - 9:00pm in the Chapel. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions mandated by Governor Roy Cooper, the funeral for Mrs. Hattie Pearl Hunt will be by invitation only and mask are mandatory.