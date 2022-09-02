Haylee Davis McArthur, 25, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 27, 2022. A graveside service will be held Saturday, September 3, 2022, at 3pm at the Hollywood Cemetery in Farmville. The visitation will take place Saturday from 1:30-2:30PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home. Haylee was born on September 23, 1996, in Pitt County to Scott McArthur and Diane Walls McArthur. She grew up in Farmville and excelled in Art and was a straight A-B student through middle school. Haylee attended the first class of the new Catholic school in Greenville, John Paul II High School. She was an awesome Volleyball player who won many MVP awards. She graduated in 2014 and went on to NC State where she graduated with a B.A. Fashion Development and Product Management. She loved to travel, and after college she moved to Prague in the Czech Republic and taught English to kids for one year. She traveled all over Europe to include Italy, Germany, Russia, Paris, and Hong Kong. In the recent years, she moved to Wilmington and worked for Hire Quest. From there she pursued one of her many passions which was to help people who suffered from the same problem she faced, addiction. She worked as an intern as a Substance Abuse Counselor until she was certified. She was still employed there until her passing. However, she had given her notice to pursue her biggest dream which was to move to New York City. She had been there many times and loved big cities. She was so excited for this phase of her life to begin, and it was only a few weeks away. Haylee leaves behind to cherish her memory, her mother, Diane Walls; her aunt and uncle, Wanda and Bruce Wilkins of Mt. Airy; her nieces and nephews, Russell Whaley, Alanna Whaley, Grayson Hamilton, Avacyn McArthur, and Lucas Walls; her cousins from Mt. Airy, Kelly Wilkins, Cayden Wilkins, Bralan Hannon, Jason Hannon, Craig and Carla Wilkins and their son, Maddox. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com