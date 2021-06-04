Mr. Haywood James Latham, Jr, 67, died Sunday, May 30, 2021. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at United Holy Church of Deliverance, Williamston, NC. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. Due to COVID-19 masks are required.

Tags