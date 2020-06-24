Hazel Evans

Hazel Ross Evans
GREENVILLE - Mrs. Hazel Ross Evans, 89, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 at her home.
A graveside service will be held Thursday at 10 AM in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 5 to 7 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home.
Mrs. Evans, a native of and lifelong resident of Pitt County, attended Chicod School. She was employed with E. I. Dupont Company, Kinston Plant, retiring after 20 years of service. She was a member of Hollywood Presbyterian Church for most of her life. She was very active with Presbyterian Women for many years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alva Lee Evans; parents, Joe and Minnie McGowan Ross; and brothers, Ken E. Ross, James Ross, William Ross, Joe Ross, Jr., and Harold Ross.
She is survived by her: daughter, Gwen Evans Coley and husband, Tim, of Surfside Beach, SC; grandson, Christopher Harris and wife, Jennifer, of Washington; and step-grandchildren, Bryson and Kayla.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hollywood Presbyterian Church, Building Fund, 5103 NC Hwy 43 S., Greenville, NC 27858.
Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.