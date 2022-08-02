Hazel Garris Tripp, 89, passed away on July 30, 2022. The celebration of life service will be held Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 11 AM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel, officiated by Rev Ronnie Hobgood. Burial will follow at Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the service on Thursday from 9:30 until 10:45 AM at the funeral home. Hazel was born on November 28, 1932 in Greenville, to the late Andrew James Garris and Anna Ruberta Oakley Garris of Farmville. She graduated valedictorian from Farmville High School in 1951. While in high school her love for home economics and 4-H led her to become state president for North Carolina 4-H. She was also inducted into the state 4-H Honor Club. Hazel received a Bachelor degree in home economics education from ECU in 1955, a Masters' degree in home economics education from the UNC-Greensboro in 1961, and a Doctorate of Education in educational leadership from NCSU in 1974. Hazel had a distinguished career in education. She taught high school home economics in Greene, Pitt, and Rockingham counties. In 1964, she became a state consultant for home economics education with the NCDPI in Raleigh and state adviser for FHA/HERO. She retired in 1986 with 35 years of state service. Following her retirement, she spent a year working at the National Headquarters for FHA/HERO. After her retirement in 1986, she and husband, Jarvis, the love of her life, returned to Greenville. She enjoyed teaching ballroom dancing, decorating her home, meeting friends to exercise, gardening, and their Koi Pond. Even with having Parkinson's disease, she was always happy to entertain family and friends. In addition to her parents, Hazel was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Thomas "Jarvis" Tripp, Jr., and a brother, Andrew James "Andy" Garris, Jr. She is survived by two children, Thomas Jarvis "Tommy" Tripp, III (fiancée Lisa Jones) of Fuquay Varina, and Angela Tripp Thomas (Jerry) of Charlotte; five grandchildren, Kristel Aman (Thad), Thomas Tripp, IV (Shea), Brian Thomas (Jessica), Brandon Thomas (Brandy), and Jonathan Thomas (Kristie); 11 great-grandchildren, Adaline Aman, Hedrick Aman, Jarvis Tripp, Carter Tripp, Landon Thomas, Lahna Thomas, Kaylee Russell, Reagan Thomas, Emmy Thomas, Jaxton Thomas, and Kolton Thomas; and a brother, Hubert Garris. Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to Red Oak Christian Church, 1827 Greenville Blvd. SW, Greenville, NC 27534 or to the Parkinson's Foundation Research at www.parkinson.org/research. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com