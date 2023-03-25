...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM EDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Hazel Brown Craft, age 89, died Tuesday, March 21, 2023. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Farmville Church of God. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lyman Craft; and great-great granddaughter, Blakeleigh Laine McGill; and brothers, David Brown and Donnie Brown. She is survived by her daughters, Elaine Oakley and husband, Keith of Newport and Jackie Harrell and husband, Frank of Hillsville, VA; grandchildren, Brandon Harrell, Jessica Gibson and husband, Dustin, and Ashley Oakley; great grandchildren, Daven, Grace, Tyler, Dylan, Payton, and Emmett; sister, Hilda Sutton; brothers, Walter Brown and Meanon Brown; and special nephew, Robert Sutton. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Farmville Church of God, 3735 Thorne Drive, Farmville, NC 27828. Arrangements are by Farmville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com.