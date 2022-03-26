...INCREASED FIRE DANGER SATURDAY OVER THE COASTAL PLAIN...
The combination of low fuel moisture, very gusty westerly winds
to 30 mph and low minimum relative humidity values around 25
percent will result in an Increased Fire Danger in areas west of
Highway 17 Saturday. This area also received significantly less
rainfall Thursday and Thursday night than areas to the east which
will allow conditions to dry rapidly.
Outdoor burning is discouraged. Please refer to your local burn
permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do, you are
advised to use extreme caution.
Heather Leigh Anderson, 47, passed away on February 20, 2022, sadly leaving this earthly life much too soon. At Heather’s request there will be no funeral service. Keeping with Heather’s free spiritedness, her ashes will soar in her beloved mountains. A celebration of her life with friends and family will be held at a later date. Heather was a native of Pitt County where she grew up in the Greenville area. She attended North Pitt High School, Pitt Community College, and East Carolina University where she graduated with an undergraduate degree in History and two master’s degrees. She loved teaching and her students loved her. She was also a librarian and enjoyed being surrounded by the books she loved so much. Heather’s greatest joy in life was being a mother and raising her son Reiyne, of whom she was immensely proud. She brightened a room with her smile and was known for her sense of humor. She loved her family and her friends fiercely. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Peggy Woodruff, Wilbur Ballenger, and Jasper Anderson; her uncles, Jay Anderson, and Will Ballenger; and her aunt Barbara Ballenger. Heather is survived by her son Reiyne Bertch of Greenville; Mother, Kathryn Ballenger Ganley (Kevin) of Cape Carteret; her father Donald Anderson of Greenville; Grandmother Dorothy Anderson; and aunts, Shirley Rutledge (David), Kathy Baldree (Ray), and Beth Ballenger. She is also survived by her partner Dan Johnson who brought joy to her life. Online Condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com