Heidi Elizabeth Miller
ROCKY MOUNT - Heidi Elizabeth Miller, 48, passed away on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.
A memorial service will be conducted Tuesday at 4 pm in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel.
Heidi was quick-witted, intelligent, and enjoyed helping others. She had a bold, expressive personality and great sense of humor. Heidi was a very talented artist and musician. Her hobbies included painting, writing songs, and going on adventures outdoors.
She was preceded in death by her father, James T. Miller. She is survived by her daughter, India Silverthorne of Greenville; son, Maxwell Loucks of Greenville; her mother and step-father, Nancy Sauls and Ernie Loudermilk of Ayden; grandson, Brayden Silverthorne; significant other, Brad Joyner of Rocky Mount; two brothers, Aaron Miller of Faber, VA and Justin Loudermilk (Pamela) of Seattle, WA; and two sisters, Johnna Miller of Arlington, VA and Melissa Miller of Greenville.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, 3015 S. Memorial Dr, Greenville NC 27834; American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Dr, Suite 900, Arlington, VA, or NAMI, 4301 Wilson Blvd, Suite 300, Arlington, VA 22203.
