Helen Grimes Baron, 88, (formerly of Dover, NH) died peacefully on January 17, 2023 in Greenville, NC surrounded by her loving daughters. In lieu of a visitation, a prayer service to recite the rosary will be held on Friday, January 20th at 5:30pm at St. Peter's Catholic Church. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, January 21st at 11:00am at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Greenville, NC. Family will receive friends following the service. A memorial mass will be held at St. Joseph's Parish in Dover, NH at a later date. Helen is predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Lucien Baron and her brother, George Grimes. She is survived by her daughter Jane Steele and husband Greg of Greenville, NC; daughter Joyce McSweeney of Newbury, NH; and daughter Judy Wirtanen of Marshfield, Massachusetts; grandchildren, Matt Steele and wife Kirstie, Emily Steele Scott and husband, Molick; Drew Steele; Fionna McSweeney, Felicia McSweeney, Meaghen O'Flaherty and husband Ryan; Shannen K Damiano and husband Nick and Jackson Wirtanen; great grandsons Benjamin Steele and Callan O'Flaherty; sister Bernadine Walsh and husband William of Portsmouth, NH, brother Richard Grimes and wife, Penny of Dover, NH; sister-in-law Midge Grimes and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Helen was born in Dover, NH to the late George and Juliette Grimes on September 23, 1934. She graduated from St. Mary's Academy in Dover, NH and was a member of the first four year graduating class. Helen worked in various positions throughout her professional career including The New Hampshire Department of Public Welfare, the Veterans Administration Office; The New Hampshire Foundation for Medical Care; the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard and The University of New Hampshire. Helen volunteered in many capacities including the first Conservation Committee in Dover and Friendly Soup Kitchen. Through her volunteer work with St. Joseph's Parish, she helped sponsor two Vietnamese families. She was an active member of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Scepulchre of Jerusalem, Northeastern Lieutenancy of the United States for the past twenty-eight years. After their retirement, Helen and Lou traveled on many pilgrimages to Israel, Italy, France and Spain, visiting the Holy Land, Lourdes, Assisi and the Vatican in Rome. Helen was an active member of St. Peter's Catholic Church in Greenville, NC. The family wishes to thank the staff of the Palliative Care Unit at ECU Health Medical Center for the exception care they provided to Helen in her final days. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter's Catholic Church, 2700 E. 4th St, Greenville, NC 27858. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.