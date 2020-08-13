Helen P. Harrell
GREENVILLE - Mrs. Helen P. Harrell, 85, died Monday, August 10, 2020. Funeral Service will be held at 12:00pm on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church, Greenville, NC. A public viewing will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 12:00pm-6:00pm at the Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel. A viewing will be held on Saturday from 11:00am -12:00pm at the church. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com .
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions mandated by Governor Roy Cooper, the funeral for Mrs. Helen P. Harrell will be by invitation only and masks are mandatory.