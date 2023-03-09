...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
My precious mother's spirit left her worn out 88 year old earthly body to be with Jesus at 7:50 am on Friday, March 3. She was best known as Stacy's and Brent's grandma. A role for which she filled with boundless love, always available, happy to see them, ready to assist them in life's journey, judgement free, always willing to forgive. As her daughter. I thank God that he gave me precious weeks to spend time with her and to "fall in love" with her not just as my mother but for the beautiful person that she was. Stacy Goins (Sarah), Brent Goins (Sylvia), great grandchildren (Ethan, Elizabeth, River), I (Joanne Hartsell) and my husband (John) will greatly miss her presence in our lives. Her brothers, Oscar (Carol) Holloman, Howard Holloman, and precious sister Faye (Stanley) Fulford will hold her memory close to their hearts. We pray the love of her life (Junior McCoy), her mother and father (Adell and Oscar Holloman), brother (Linwood Bruce Holloman), sisters (Mavis Lamm and Vera Chase), in-laws (Sally and Jim McCoy, Bill and Thelma McCoy, David Lamm and Mary Holloman) are rejoicing with her in heaven. May those who knew her from Farmville High School, the Fountain community, Carraway's Presbyterian, Peace, and Covenant Churches, C&A, ECU Joyner Library, The Albemarle, Trinity View, and Autumn Care of Saluda remember her fondly. Visitation will be held at the Farmville Funeral Home from 6:00-7:30 on Friday, March 10. A graveside service will be conducted at Queen Anne's Cemetery in Fountain, NC at 3:00 pm on Saturday, March 11. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com.