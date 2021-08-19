Helen “Jean” Kaltenheuser Klein, 87, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 17, 2021. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She always put God first and found joy in the simple things in life. Jean was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was the matriarch of her family, always taking the time to make them feel loved. She had a servant’s heart, forever offering a shoulder to lean on. The funeral service will be held Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at 2 pm at First Presbyterian Church in Greenville, NC. A burial service will follow at Pinewood Cemetery. Jean was born in Story County, Iowa and attended Roland High School, outside of Ames. In her early years, she worked at Iowa State University, Mary Greeley Hospital, and the National Animal Disease Laboratory. In 1964, she married Robert Allen Klein (deceased May 6, 2017), the love of her life and loving father to her children. For 26 years, she worked for the Mental Health Association of Pitt County, serving as office manager and executive director. She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church and founding member of the Harvey-Webb Sunday School Class. She enjoyed teaching Sunday school and volunteering at Pandora’s Box as well as Address Angels. Throughout her life, she found joy in helping other people wherever there was a need. She is survived by her children Mickey L. Longnecker (Pam, deceased) of Greenville, Rachelle J. “Shelley” Fowler (Bill) of Greenville, and Tina Saleeby (Robin) of Raleigh. Also surviving are seven grandchildren: Brandon Longnecker; Blake (Lexi) Longnecker; Emily Fowler; Claire Fowler; Ashton Chamblee (Dan); Robb Saleeby (Alexandra); Alexa Bowser (Richard). Three great-grandchildren survive her: Austin, Will, and James Chamblee. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and friends including her caregiver and constant companion, Barbara. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to First Presbyterian Church, 1400 S. Elm St., Greenville, NC 27858. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.