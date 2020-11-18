Helen Kleinert

Helen Watson Kleinert
GREENVILLE - Mrs. Helen Watson Kleinert, 90, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020.
Due to COVID-19, a private service and entombment will be held. The service will be streamed on Thursday at 1:30 pm and will be available for viewing later on www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.
Helen, a native of Kenly, NC, was the daughter of the late Fred Harvey and Edna Earle Wiggs Watson.
Following graduation from Rock Ridge High School, she attended ECTC (ECU), where she met the love of her life and husband of 69 years. She graduated in 1951 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics. Helen taught school for a few years before dedicating herself to caring for her family. She was a devoted mother and wife, and was full of love and charisma. She made sure that every holiday and occasion was special and the traditions remain strong in her family.
In 1964, she had the opportunity to help develop the St. James United Methodist Church preschool, where she taught for 19 years. She retired to help care for her parents and grandchildren, whom she treasured.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James A. Kleinert. Her heart was broken when he died in June of this year and she was lost without him. Also preceding her in death was daughter-in-law, Lynn Scarborough.
Surviving are her children, Teresa K. Kupecki and husband, Mike, of Greenville, James "Jim" Kleinert, Jr. of Nags Head, Jan K. Bieneck and husband, Bjorn of Fredericksburg, VA, and Lorri K. Andrade of Greenville, and son,; sister-in-law, Joyce K. Anderson of Wilson; six grandchildren, Chelle Poteat and husband, Chris, Ellen Kupecki, Emily Kupecki, Anna Shaw and husband, Dustin, Nick Bieneck and Philip Bieneck; five great-grandchildren, Cole and Noah Poteat, Levin Miller and Miles and Maybelle Shaw; numerous nieces and nephews; and a very special cousin, Vonalita Jones.
The family wishes to express a special thank you to all of her caregivers that helped care for our mother during this difficult time: Margaret, Cynthia, Gayle, Cheryl, and Annette.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. James United Methodist Church, 2000 E. 6th Street, Greenville, NC 27858.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.