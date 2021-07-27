Helen Marie Sullivan, age 79 of Grimesland, NC, left our presence to be with the Lord on Friday, July 16th, 2021, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. Helen was born July 14th, 1942, in Peru, Indiana to Carl and Nellie Gross, becoming the younger sister of Carl Edward. A graduate of Peru High School, she met and married her cherished husband James H. “Jim” Sullivan, Jr. in her hometown on October 21st, 1961. She was a dedicated Navy wife, a loving Navy mother, and beloved Navy grandmother. Helen was the baker of “disappearing” cookies, a maker of fabulous treats and snacks, and the creator of fine designed and handmade crocheted collectibles. Her work with St. Peter’s Church Craft Group and the Martha and Mary Ministry helped many people around the country, including those like her who were fighting cancer. She will be missed by her two cats, her family, many friends, and the countless flocks of her beloved hummingbirds that still linger on her back porch. Helen is survived by her loving husband Jim, her son “Little” Jim and his wife Michelle, her daughters Mary Paramore and Deborah Ottoson and their husbands Curt and Tom, as well as five grandsons, a step-granddaughter, a step-grandson and his wife, and a step-great grandson, two nephews and many cousins. A memorial service will be held at St. Peter’s Church in Greenville, NC on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 1:00 PM. Her remains will be interred at the Salisbury National Cemetery in Salisbury, NC by Pollock-Best Funeral and Cremation. Helen’s life can be summed up in three simple words: faith, devotion, and love. Her absence will be felt by many, but they can find solace in the grace of God. “Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.” - Matthew 5:4