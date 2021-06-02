Helen Mildred Dex Weidner (Millie) passed away on the 30th of May, 2021. Millie was born in Washington, DC, January 25, 1925 to Albertina and Max Dex, Sr. Millie is survived by her daughter Maxine Weidner of Yorba Linda, California, her son C. Paul Weidner, Jr and wife Kathleen of Scottsdale, Arizona, her son Randall Weidner and husband Ron of Palm Springs, California, and her son Douglas Weidner and wife Elizabeth of Winterville, North Carolina. Millie’s grandchildren include Maxine’s daughter Jacqueline Johnson and son Eric Johnson and Douglas’ stepson Marshall Weidner and wife Emily, daughter Rebecca Wright and husband Karl, and daughter Sarah Weidner. She has three great grandchildren, James Wright, Anthony Weidner, and Elianna Wright. She is survived by her brother Max Dex, Jr. Millie was preceded in death by her loving husband Chester (Chet) Weidner, her sister Katharine Henry, and her brother John Dex, as well as her parents. Millie and Chet were married in Washington, DC in 1947. They moved to Houston, Texas in 1948 and Millie had careers first as homemaker raising four children followed by administrative assistant with the Houston Independent School District. She and Chet both retired in 1986 and then enjoyed traveling the world and being active participants in square dancing. Millie was active in her church in Houston, serving as a Sunday school teacher and member of the choir. After Chet passed away in 2008, she moved to Greenville, NC to be near son Doug and family, where she resided at the Brookdale Senior Residence community for 13 years, and was it’s oldest resident when she passed. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 3 at 5:30 PM in the Smith Funeral Service Chapel. The service will be livestreamed at www.smithfcs.com for those unable to attend. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.