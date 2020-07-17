Helen Mills

Helen Jones Mills
GREENVILLE - Mrs. Helen Jones Mills, 77, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
The funeral service will be conducted Saturday at 11 a. m. in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in Pinewood Memorial Park.
Mrs. Mills, a native of Pitt County, was the daughter of the late Dalton Troy Jones and Mary Novella Stokes Jones. A longtime employee of Burroughs-Wellcome, she retired in from Glaxo-Wellcome. She was a member of St. Paul Church where she was active in all aspects of church life including teaching Sunday School. When not involved with the church she enjoyed her flowers and trips to Sam's Club.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 29 years Curtis A. Mills, a son, Jimmy Rogers Nelson, brothers, Graham "Buddy" Jones, Reid Jones, Walton "Duke" Jones, Don Jones, D. T. Jones and Rev. Phillip Jones; and sisters, Marjorie Humphrey, Mary Lou Rhodes, Judy Jones, Mavis Jones and Ann Jones French.
She is survived by a son, Randell Nelson (Gin) and a daughter, Connie Elaine Haddock, both of Greenville, a step-son, Curtis Randell (Randy) Mills (Diana) of Greenville; sisters, Shirley Harrison Vernelson (Hilton) and Sandra Harris (Bobby) all of Greenville; brother, George Jones (Gayle) of Washington; sisters-in-law, Lila Jones of Greenville, Sharon Jones of Goldsboro and Dessie Jones of North Charleston, SC; grandchildren, Brandon Potter and Jami Haddock Cavenaugh (Josh) both of Greenville; step-grandchildren, Tony Mills and Blake Mills (Michelle) both of Greenville and 2 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at Wilkerson Funeral Home Friday from 5 to 7 pm.
Memorials may be made to St Paul Church, 3251 E. 10th St., Greenville, NC 27858.
