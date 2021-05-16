Helen Slone Sawyer. 92, passed away Sunday May 9, 2021. A graveside memorial service will be held at 11AM on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Pamlico Memorial Gardens in Washington, NC. Helen was born in Waverly, OH where she earned her high school diploma before attending college. After school, Helen began working as an office administrator. She then married Paul Curtis in 1949 and together, they had three sons. After their divorce, she later married the love of her life, Delbert M. Sawyer, who passed in 1979. She loved road trips across the United States and going on vacations with her special group of friends. In her free time, Helen enjoyed reading novels, cooking and spending time with her family. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ersel G. and Verna R. Slone; husband, Delbert M. Sawyer; youngest son, Daniel L. Curtis; brothers, Edward Slone, Ersel Slone, Jr, and Billy Ray Slone; and sisters, Margaret Slone Scott, and Verna Slone Ellis. Helen is survived by her: sons, Steve Curtis and David Curtis; daughter-in-law Amy Curtis; granddaughters, Kelsey Curtis, Sierra Curtis, and Dawn Spain; great granddaughters, Kaitlyn Spain and Delaney Spain. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Coral Reef Alliance on their website at http://coral.org/donate/ Arrangements by Winterville Cremation & Funeral Services. Online condolences at www.wintervillefuneralcare.com.