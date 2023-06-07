...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
The North Carolina Department of Environmental and Natural Resources
in Raleigh NC has issued a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for
Fine Particulates, until midnight EDT Wednesday night.
An Air Quality Action Day means that Fine Particulates
concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy
standards. For additional information, please visit the North
Carolina Division of Air Quality Web site at
https://airquality.climate.ncsu.edu
Helen Sturgeon Tugwell, 96, died June 3, 2023 at UNC Rex Hospital, following a brief illness. She was born in Bowling Green, Kentucky, on January 24, 1927, to George and Lucy Sturgeon. She attended school in both Kentucky and North Carolina, followed by East Carolina Teachers College and the University of Louisville. She lived in Farmville, NC, for 35 years before moving to Raleigh in 1987. When she moved to Raleigh, she became active in the newcomer’s club, joined a dinner club and joined Greystone Baptist Church. She served as a host mother to a NCSU PhD student from Taiwan. Helen loved to travel and visited many places both domestically and internationally, even into her eighties. Highlights of her travels included trips to Hawaii and the Western US, Japan, China, Australia, New Zealand, Denmark, and many other countries. She participated in Raleigh Friendship Force trips to France and Belgium and hosted visitors from many countries. She is survived by three daughters, Cheryl Tugwell of Iowa City, Iowa, Marla Tugwell Adams (Joel) of Asheville, NC, and Jan Tugwell of Raleigh, one grandchild, Ian Nilausen (EJ) of Illinois, three step grandchildren Akim Nilausen (Valerie) of Wisconsin, Sam Adams of Pennsylvania and Sadie Walters (Adam) of Raleigh, 1 great grandchild and 6 step great grandchildren. She is also survived by 6 nephews and 5 nieces. In addition she is survived by dedicated friends Eurice Mendoza and family, Stephanie Dodd, and Mike Buckel. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lucy and George Sturgeon, infant sister Joneva Ruth Sturgeon, and brothers Leon Sturgeon and Eldon Sturgeon, sister-in-law Jo Anne Sturgeon, and son-in-law Erik Nilausen. A memorial service was held at Greystone Baptist Church at 6:00 pm on Tuesday, June 6. At Helen’s request, her body was donated to Duke University School of Medicine Anatomical Gifts Program. As an alternate to flowers, donations be made to Greystone Baptist Church, 7509 Leadmine Rd., Raleigh, NC 27615 or the charity of your choice. The family will be at her home in Raleigh at other times.