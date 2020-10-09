Helen Thomas

Helen Blow Thomas
GREENVILLE - Helen Blow Thomas, 103 years of age departed her life September 29, 2020 in Chesapeake, Virginia. She was a lifelong resident at 1507 W. 5th street Greenville NC.
Funeral service is Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 1 pm at Holy Trinity United Holy Church, 305 N. Skinner Street, Greenville NC. Bishop Ralph E. Love, Sr. will officiate. Viewing is at 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the church.
She is survived by one son, James Earl Thomas of New York, daughters Clara McCollough of New York, and Helen James of Chesapeake Virginia.