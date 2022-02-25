Henry Paul Beaman
SNOW HILL - Mr. Henry Paul Beaman, age 89, passed away Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Vidant Medical Center. A native of Greene County, he was born February 22, 1933, the oldest child of Paul and Mattie Harper Albritton Beaman. Paul was a 1951 graduate of the Maury High School. He proudly served his country in the US Army for two years during the Korean War Conflict and was stationed at Fort Hood, Texas. On December 17, 1954, he married his soulmate, Shirley Ann Ham, and they made their home in the Lizzie Community of Greene County. Paul was an active member of Free Union Original Free Will Baptist Church where he lovingly served his Lord and his church in several capacities. He served his church as Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, Layman, and served on several church committees during his lifetime. He was the first State President of the State Laymen's League of North Carolina. He also served as President of the Central Conference Laymen's League as well as President of the Laymen's League for his church. He was an active member of the Snow Hill American Legion Post 94 until recent years. He proudly served as Company Commander for many years and held other offices as well. He was past member of the Maury Ruritan Club and served for many years as treasurer of the Lizzie Water Corporation and was an avid Duke fan. Paul was employed at LL Murphrey Company from 1949 when he was 16 years old until the company closed 2013, with the exception of his two years in the US Army and two years when he had his own country store across the road. He was a loyal and dedicated employee with a strong work ethic. In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his beloved wife Shirley in 2013, an infant sister who was born and died in 1934, his brother, Ray Beaman, and his special-in-laws, Lehman and Carrie Grant Ham. Paul is survived by a loving daughter, Paula of Winterville; his loving son, Randy of the home; his sisters, Joyce Corbett and Mary Vandiford, both of Snow Hill; and his "adopted daughter" Lois Barrow and husband Larry of Farmville. Additional survivors include many very special nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews of the Beaman and Ham families; as well as many very special cousins of the Beaman, Albritton, Ham and Grant families. Funeral services will be held 2 PM Saturday, February 26th, at Free Union OFWB Church with Reverend Stephen Prescott and Reverend Philip Wood officiating. Committal services will immediately follow at the Snow Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 1:00 - 1:50 PM at the Fellowship Hall of Free Union OFWB Church and other times at the Beaman residence.
Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to Free Union OFWB Church, 2573 Firetower Road, Walstonburg, NC 27888.