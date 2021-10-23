Henry C. “Buster” Humphreys, Jr.

Henry Clifton “Buster” Humphreys, Jr., 92, was accepted into the loving arms of his Lord, Thursday, October 21, 2021, at Cypress Glen Retirement Community. A celebration of Buster’s life will be held on Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church. He was born October 12, 1929, in Johnson City, TN to the late Henry and Orena Humphreys. He grew up in Whitwell, TN where he was an accomplished athlete in both baseball and football and caught the eye of Georgia Tech coach Bobby Dodd. He transferred to McCallie School in Chattanooga at Dodd’s urging, to compete at a higher level, before playing fullback for Dodd from 1947 to 1950, where he averaged 5.7 yards per carry during the 1949 campaign, a record that stood for decades. He was involved in numerous civic organizations aimed at making his industry, his State and community better during his career. Buster was named as a recipient of The Order of the Long Leaf Pine in 2005 by Governor Mike Easley. He also served as chairman of Pitt Memorial Hospital Trustees, as well as the hospital’s foundation, the North Carolina Textile Association, the Beaufort County Committee of 100, the Beaufort County Economic Development Commission and many other boards to better lives. He served as a deacon and elder at First Presbyterian Church, Washington. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, George Humphreys. Buster is survived by his wife of 42 years, Carol Wells Humphreys; two sons, Hank Humphreys of Halifax, VA and Holt Humphreys and wife Taylor of Greenville; three daughters, Hollis Cannon of South Boston, VA, Hogan MacCarty and husband Bill of South Boston, VA and Kristie Lewis and husband Richard of Greenville; and grandchildren Reagan Cannon, Paul MacCarty, Lauren Taylor Humphreys, Grant Humphreys, Hayden Humphreys, Haynes Lewis and Chloe Lewis. The family would like to thank the care-givers at Cypress Glen for the exceptional care given Buster. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to: Vidant Health Foundation, Heart Institute, 690 Medical Drive, Greenville, NC 27835 Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.
