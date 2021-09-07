Henry "Hank" Lewis Harvey, Jr., 85, of Greenville, NC passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, August 8, 2021. A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. James United Methodist Church in Greenville, NC. Hank was born in Upland, PA and graduated from Nether Providence High School, Wallingford, PA and Cornell University, Ithaca, NY. While at Cornell, he was on the collegiate football team and a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. After serving as a fixed wing pilot in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division, he and his wife, Kathie, farmed in Hyde County for 40 years before moving to Greenville, NC in 2002. He was a member of St. James United Methodist Church in Greenville, NC. He served on the NC Pork Board of Directors for 10 years and represented the NC Pork Industry on the National Livestock and Meat Board for 5 years. One of his favorite activities was traveling eastern NC as a judge for pig cooking contests. Many benefitted from his enthusiasm in teaching farming and agricultural practices. Above all he was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will be greatly missed by those who knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Jean Harvey. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Kathleen Jessup Harvey; daughters, Deborah Harvey of Alton, VA, Joyce Harvey of McLean, VA, and Jean Harvey Kerr and husband, Brad of Rocky Mount, NC; sisters, Marie Palaschak of CO and Judith Harvey of PA; brother, Thomas Harvey of IN; grandchildren, Holden and Reilly Kerr; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the discretionary fund at St. James United Methodist Church, 2000 E. Sixth St., Greenville, NC 27858. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory, Greenville, NC. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com