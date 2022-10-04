...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Mr. Henry Maryland "Merle" Williams, 84, passed away Monday, September 26, 2022. A graveside service will be held Thursday at 2 PM in the Williams-Modlin Family Cemetery, located on Williams Modlin Avenue in Bath. The family will received friends Wednesday from 6 to 8 PM at the home of Dianne Modlin, 170 Williams Modlin Avenue in Bath. Mr. Williams was raised in the Blackjack community and attended Chicod School. He was a self-made entrepreneur and operated various businesses over the years. For a number of years he owned a used appliance business. He was an expert and one man's trash, another man's treasure. Mr. Williams loved visiting the mountains, but his greatest joy was spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Mr. Williams was preceded in death by his wife, Vivian Fornes Williams; parents, Jodie and Verna Mae Williams; son, Henry Maryland Williams, Jr; grandsons, Ricky Allen Whitehurst and Thomas Carl Williams; and all 5 of his siblings. He is survived by his children, Ronald Williams and wife, Vickie, Dianne Modlin and husband, Lee, Glenn Williams and Danny Williams; 5 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.