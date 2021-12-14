Henry Moonschein, Jr.

Henry Conrad Moonschein, Jr.
GREENVILLE - Henry Conrad Moonschein, Jr. passed from this earth to his immortal home on November 30, 2021.
A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, December 18th at St. James United Methodist Church. Due to health concerns related to COVID-19, the church is kindly requesting that those in attendance please wear masks.
Henry was born December 15, 1941, in Elmira, New York, to the late Henry Conrad Moonschein, Sr., and Pearl Smith. Henry graduated from Horseheads High School in 1960 and from Lycoming College in 1964, where he was elected Consul of his Kappa Delta Rho fraternity and named to Who's Who Among College Students in America. Henry received graduate degrees in English from Lehigh University, and Theater from SUNY Binghamton.
Henry was a professor of English and Theater at Corning Community College for over 30 years. He was co-creator of the Two-Bit Players, and produced and directed more than a hundred plays and musicals at the college, in the community, and later Farmville and Ayden. He was a Paul Harris Fellow at the Corning Rotary Club and President of the New York State Theater Festival.
He organized trips for theater students to Canada, London, and around New York State. Passionate about theater reaching every age, he ran a youth theater camp on Keuka Lake and spent summers bringing a traveling stage to rural schools and playgrounds throughout Steuben County.
Some of his students and campers went on to find careers in the acting world and many feel that his presence in their lives inspired them to find purpose and direction.
He suffered a terrible injury in a fall at Watkins Glen Gorge in 1997 rendering him a paraplegic. In spite of his injuries, he recovered and during the next 24 years, using canes, learned to walk again, traveled, and lived an active and productive life. He was remarkable in that he never complained.
In 1999, he and his wife relocated to Greenville, NC, to be closer to family. He became a member of the Noontime Rotary Club and St. James United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, George; sister, Wanda; and brother-in-law, Richard.
Left behind to cherish his memory are his high school sweetheart and wife of 57 years, Janet (Van Houten); daughters, Marcy Reed and Lisa (Chad) Duke; grandchildren, Austin (Victoria) Reed, Anna Reed, Madison Duke and Cambria Duke; sister, Jean (Charles) Rogers; brother, Edward (Linda) Moonschein; brothers-in-law, Lee (Hilary) Van Houten and Roger (Barbara) Van Houten, sister-in-law, Kathie Van Houten and his dog, Misty.
Scattered around the country are many much loved nieces and nephews who loved his games and with whom he fished and told jokes endlessly. He loved to play Pinochle with Mary and Lorrie, and Dick and Marilyn.
He was courageous, kind, compassionate, and ever positive. His trademark was his wit, sense of humor, and joke-telling. He leaves many to cherish his memory and legacy of love.
"But if the while I think on thee dear friend, /All losses are restor'd, and sorrows end." - Shakespeare
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution
