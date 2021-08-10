Henry Oconner Reason, 77, of Plymouth, died, Sunday, August 8, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Henry was born in Martin County, on August 21, 1943, to the late Herman H. and Doris Browning Reason. In addition to his surviving wife Peggie Hardison Reason are two sons, Brian Henry Reason (Rhonda) and Brock O. Reason (Jennifer) both of Plymouth; four grandchildren, Perri C. Reason, Ethan Reason, Rustin Reason, and Britt Reason; one brother, James “Jimmy” Herman Reason (Lois) of Plymouth, many nephews, nieces, cousins, and two brothers-in-law. He was preceded in death by a brother, W. Hilton Reason. He was a member of the Christian Hope Church of Christ. Henry worked as a senior project engineer with the Weyerhauser Corporation retiring with thirty- seven years of service. He was an avid golfer, a member of the Plymouth Country Club, and worked in the golf shop after his retirement. He enjoyed coaching little league baseball, hunting, and fishing with his sons and grandchildren. He served in the United States Army and honorably served his country with the Medical Evacuation Unit as a radio operator. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4023, and the American Legion Post# 164. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, August 15, 2021, at Christian Hope Church of Christ. Pastor Reggie Braziel will officiate. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the church fellowship hall. Donations may be made to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4023, or to the American Legion Post 164. Arrangements are by Bryan Funeral Service at Hampton Academy, Plymouth.