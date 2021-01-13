Henry Schmidt, Jr.

Henry Neal Schmidt, Jr.
WINTERVILLE - Mr. Henry Neal Schmidt, Jr., 80, passed away on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, due to complications from Covid-19. A memorial service is being planned and will be announced in the future.
A native of Philadelphia, Pa., he was born to Henry and Helen Schmidt. Henry served in the Army National Guard and Reserves while getting his degree from LaSalle University. For more than 53 years, Henry was employed with Yale/Hyster/Nacco, and retired in 2012. Henry will be fondly remembered as a Life Member and Fire Police Captain of the Cinnaminson Fire Department in NJ, a dependable volunteer of the Pitt County Sheriff's office, and active member and secretary of Greenville Kiwanis Club. He and his wife made Winterville home in 1998 and were members of Covenant Church.
He is survived by his: wife of 59 years, Joyce Bechtel Schmidt; sons, Ronald Schmidt and wife, Sue, of Chocowinity, NC; Marc Schmidt and wife, Trish, of Holiday, FL; and Steven Schmidt and wife, Lisa, of Maple Shade, NJ; sister, Pat Guthan; brother-in-law, Fred; and nieces, Jennifer and Amy, of Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Heather, Mindy, Alex, Nick, Craig, Casey, Kyle, and Timothy; and 6 great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to Henry's favorite charity, The Kiwanis Club.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.