Henry Sweezy

Henry Clay Sweezy
WINTERVILLE - Henry Clay Sweezy, 21, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020.
Funeral services will be conducted Thursday at 4 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 6 to 8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home.
Henry, a native of Pitt County, had lived in both the Belvoir and Winterville communities. He attended Ayden-Grifton High School and had been employed in the construction industry for several years. Henry, a family man, really enjoyed being a daddy to Mason. He loved the outdoors, especially spending time fishing at most any place he could find.
He was preceded in death by maternal grandmother, Nancy Barton Warren; and paternal grandfather, Robbie Allen.
Henry is survived by his son, Mason Stancil of Greenville; fiance, Zoei Fulford; mother, Cindy Warren Sweezy of the home; father & step-mother, Chris and Vallarie Sweezy of Forest City, NC; sisters, Cassie and Sarah Sweezy, both of the home, along with Destiny Andrews and husband, Nick and Hayleigh Sweezy, both of Forest City, NC; brothers, James Sweezy and Bo Butler, of Forest City, NC; maternal grandmother, Lynn Little and husband, Kevin, of Winterville; maternal grandfather, Samuel Warren of Belvoir, paternal grandfather, Bill Sweezy and wife, Katherine, of Valdese, NC; paternal great-grandmother, Faye Kinsaul of Winterville; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins from North Carolina & New Jersey.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Wilkerson Funeral Home to help the family with funeral expenses.
