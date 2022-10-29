Mr. Henry Willis Hoell, Sr., age 97, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Funeral services will be Sunday, October 30, at 3:00 pm at the First Pentecost Holiness Church, 204 Brinkley Road in Greenville. Interment will follow at Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1:30-2:45 PM at the church. Mr. Hoell was born near Bear Grass, N.C., on April 23, 1925. He was the son of the late Charlie and Martha Whichard Hoell. Henry met the love of his life, Rosa Mae Gurganus, as a young boy. The two were married in 1941 and celebrated their 80th wedding anniversary in April 2021. Mr. Hoell joined the Army and served in the Pacific Theater of World War II until 1946. He was a member of the 12th Cavalry US Army H Troop, Americal Division. After the war Mr. Hoell returned to Martin County and then moved to Greenville in 1950. Mr. Hoell worked for the Greenville Utilities Commission. He retired from this job in 1978 and shortly afterwards began working for The Roberts Company in Winterville. He worked there until his death. At the time of his death, he was the oldest licensed electrical contractor in North Carolina. Mr. Hoell was a faithful servant of God and served as a Sunday School teacher for many years at the St. Paul Pentecostal Holiness Church. He also was a deacon at this church and later at the First Pentecostal Holiness Church of Greenville. He was especially committed to World Missions and faithfully supported this program. In addition to his parents, Mr. Hoell was preceded in death by his wife, Rosa Hoell; daughter, Janice Hoell Ralph; and brothers, Charlie and Otis Hoell. He is survived by two daughters, Betty Jean Hoell Gore of Greenville and Judy Hoell of Wilmington, N.C.; one son, Henry Hoell, Jr., and wife, Laura, of Raeford; four grandchildren, William Lewis Gore of Greenville, Michele Boughton of Lumberton, David Willis Gore of Chicago, Illinois, and Jan DeSpirito of Chapel Hill; five great-grandchildren, Joseph Boughton, Jessica Boughton Mcmillan, Aida DeSpirito, Lydia Gore, and Naomi Gore; and four great-great-grandchildren, Layona Mcmillan, Jacob Steffs, Mariyus Boughton, and Jabari Mcmillan. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the First Pentecostal Holiness Church Missions Fund, 204 Brinkley Road, Greenville, NC 27858. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com