Herbert Roundtree Lewis, III
GREENVILLE - Herbert Roundtree Lewis III, age 66, died Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at his home.
Graveside service will be held Saturday, January 23, at 11:00 A.M. at Pinewood Memorial Park in Greenville by Rev. Steve Dail and Rev. Steve Wingate. The family will receive friends at the Farmville Funeral Home, Friday evening from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Please practice COVID 19 precautions of wearing face masks and practice social distancing for the service and visitation.
Mr. Lewis was an employee of Coca Cola for 44 years until his retirement. His family was the joy of his life.
He is survived by his best friend and rambling buddy of 49 years 4 months, his wife, Brenda Haddock Lewis of the home; daughter, Jessica Lewis Daugherty (Seneca) of Chocowinity; sons, Herbert Roundtree Lewis IV (Jennifer) of Greenville and James Richard Lewis of the home; brother, Theodore Lewis of Greenville; and five grandchildren.
