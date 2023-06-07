Herbert Lyman Ormond, Jr. (a month shy of 90) met his Lord Jesus face to face June 1, 2023. The funeral service was conducted by Rev. Lennie Furlough at Wilkerson Funeral Home Monday, June 5th at 10:30, followed by a graveside service at Greenwood Cemetery. A lifelong resident of Greenville, Lyman was born on June 25, 1933 to Herbert Lyman and Dorothy Suggs Ormond. His sisters, Dorothy Grier and Janice Reinartz preceded him in death. Lyman (Dad/Papa) is survived by his loving and lovely bride of 64 years, Louise Holliday ("Holly") Deifell Ormond, their four children (and spouses) Louise Holliday Ormond Hill (Howard) of Greenville NC, Herbert Lyman Ormond, III (Martha-Duke) of Greenville NC, John Deifell Ormond (Andrea) of Trophy Club TX, William James Ormond (Laura) of Topsail Beach NC, eleven grandchildren (and spouses) Holly Salgado (Renato), Bryan Hill (Jacqueline), Rose Watson-Ormond (Kemp), Catherine Lukacs-Ormond (Andy), Anna Shelton-Ormond (Charlie), Emmaday Ormond, Fieldon Ormond, Laura-Elizabeth Ormond, Pierce Ormond, James Holliday Ormond, Caroline Ormond, and six great-grandchildren Matias Salgado, Lou-Anna Hill, Eliza Hill, Josie Hill, Levin Watson-Ormond and Elowen Watson-Ormond -- a far-reaching legacy of love and his greatest delight, pride, and joy. Lyman attended the University of North Carolina before joining the Army, where he served for two years. Following his service, Lyman returned to Greenville to work alongside his father, at the wholesale grocery business his father established in 1932 and where Lyman had started working at the age of nine. Lyman eventually ran the company, guiding it through a myriad of economic challenges. His successful expansion of the company's operations eventually led to his retirement at the young age of 55. He loved working with his father as a boy and, decades later, working with his sons, daughter, and son-in-law. Over the years, many employees became good friends. It pained him to sell Ormond Wholesale Company, in part because he cared deeply about his employee family. In the final year of the company's operations, he endeavored to secure employment for as many of his valued employees as he could. As a testament to the kind of man Lyman was to work with, a number stayed with the company to the very end. They acquired a wonderful second home at Topsail Beach (known as Holliday Haven), where they loved gathering with family and friends. He loved tinkering and fixing all kinds of things for that beloved home. When he retired 18 years later, they spent as much time as possible in what was clearly their "happy place." They were devoted to Emma Anderson Memorial Chapel, enjoying watching their children and grandchildren play and grow in their faith. While he officially "retired" in 1988, he neither retired nor left the grocery business at that time. He retained his avid interest in the business and always enjoyed seeing new ways of conducting the business in which he had invested much of his life. In retirement, he also greatly expanded his cooking skills, eventually rivaling his mother's culinary reputation. Like his mother, he loved sharing what he cooked. Many have been the beneficiary of his signature strawberry-fig preserves (Papa Jam). Ever the wholesaler, he did not know how to make a small batch of anything, so there was always much to share. Lyman also filled his retirement days with all manner of volunteer work. Always generous with his time and resources, now with more time, he kept a practically fulltime volunteer schedule. A lifelong member of Jarvis Methodist Church, he served on various boards donating his business savvy, among many other contributions. Emma Anderson Memorial Church in Topsail Beach was Lyman's other church home, where he also gave his time and resources. Lyman gave generously of himself to many other organizations: Greenville Evening Rotary, Boys and Girls Club, Salvation Army Advisory Board (along with the annual Christmas kettle drive), North Carolina Methodist Retirement Home Board (largely responsible for the establishment of Cypress Glen, where he spent his last two years with Holly), just to name few. Throughout his life, Lyman was nothing if not a devoted family man. Devoted to his father (weakened by a stroke) and mother (who was blessed to have her son in town, caring for her into her 90s); devoted to his and Holly's siblings and their families, whose company he always relished. Most of all, he was devoted to his sweet Holly and their ever-expanding family. There was nothing he loved more than being with them, serving them, sharing with them, loving them. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Cypress Glen Benevolence Fund (100 Hickory St Greenville NC 27858), Emma Anderson Memorial Chapel (PO Box 3071 Topsail Beach NC 28445), or the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (PMB 171, Ste. 400, 740 Greenville Blvd. SE, Greenville, NC 27858), the latter two of which were instrumental in his personal faith in Jesus Christ, as well as the faith of countless friends and family members. The family would like to thank the many wonderful caregivers at Cypress Glen Assisted Living and prior to that, SilverCare, and prior to that, Josephine Chance. Words cannot express our deep gratitude for their loving care of Lyman. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com .