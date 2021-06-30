Herbert S. Corey, 92, passed away on Sunday, June 27th, surrounded by his family. A funeral service will take place on Saturday at 11 AM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Following the service, the burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 6-8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home. Herb retired from Charles County Board of Education where he worked for many years as a teacher, and then finally, a principal at the Charles County Vocational-Technical Center. He was a veteran of the Korean War and was awarded a bronze star for meritorious service. Herb's most beloved and important job, however, was being a PaPa to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed a good game of checkers, pool, golf and negotiating a good bargain. Herb is preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Elva Corey; and sisters, Virgil Ackert, Anne Flake, and Joyce Jackson. He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, JoAnne Williams Corey of the home; daughters, Julie Long and husband, Jay of Greenville, Donna Baldwin and husband, Kent of Ellenboro and Jennifer Corley and husband, Tim of Greenville; grandchildren, Corey Long and wife Gretchen, Drew Long and wife Caitlin, Cole Baldwin, Austin Long, Carson Long and wife, Julia, Jacob Baldwin, Sydney Corley, Sophie Corley and Sawyer Corley; great-granddaughter, Riley Long; great-grandson, Gavin Long due to be born in August and sister, Hazel Lovett. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Make a Wish Foundation of Eastern North Carolina, where Herb had a vested interest in patients served by his daughter Jennifer who is a Wish Granter. DONATE WISH.ORG/EASTNC . 919.635.8688 The family would like to express a special thank you to Barbara Counnold in the Vidant Palliative Care unit who was our anchor and guiding light in helping our family through this difficult time. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.