Herbert Steinbeck, Jr.

Herbert Franklin "Frank" Steinbeck, Jr.
GREENVILLE - Mr. Herbert Franklin "Frank" Steinbeck, Jr, 79, passed away on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Vidant Medical Center.
Frank was born on July 30, 1941 in Weston, West Virginia, to Herbert and Freda Rohrbough Steinbeck. After a detour through Rockingham, NC, the family moved to Greenville, NC, in 1950 where they put down their forever roots. Faith being a cornerstone to the Steinbeck family, they were charter members of St. James United Methodist Church founded in 1952. Frank attended J.H. Rose High School and was a member of the class of 1959, the first class to graduate from the new high school. No surprise that he was voted "Best Dressed" by his classmates.
After graduation Frank attended East Carolina College and graduated with a BA degree in Physics. Throughout high school and college he worked at Steinbeck's Men's Shop, the store that his father founded in 1957. For more than 60 years, Frank proudly dressed the Greenville community. He was a loyal supporter of the ECU Pirates and was always the one in purple on game day. Another passion of Frank's was singing. He sang in the choir at St. James and later at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Bath, NC and was a dedicated member of the Greenville Choral Society for many wonderful years.
Frank met the love of his life Mary Joyce Parrish of Raleigh, NC, in the student union soda shop at East Carolina College. They were married on June 30, 1968 at Edenton Street United Methodist Church in Raleigh, NC, and were married for 52 wonderful years. They were blessed by the birth of their daughters, Katrina and LeAnne, and warmly welcomed "sons" when the girls married. As you can imagine the grandchildren stole the show when they were born.
When not in Greenville you could always find them down at the river in Bath. Frank will be warmly remembered for his love of family, for his longtime support of East Carolina University and for the many customers that became friends he met through the store. A loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, he will be greatly missed by the many who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his wife Joyce Parrish Steinbeck; his daughters, Katrina Steinbeck Dixon, her husband, Wyatt, and their children Parrish and Ford, of Charlotte, NC and LeAnne Steinbeck Sirk, her husband, Alan, and their children Adrian and Bianca of Apex, NC; his sisters, Loraine Steinbeck Searcy of Halifax, NC and Jensina Steinbeck Sheppard of Los Alamos, NM.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Rachel Steinbeck Sturz and his nephew, Jacob Franklin Searcy.
The family will receive friends on Sunday from 3 to 5 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home. Covid precautions of wearing a mask and practicing social distancing are requested.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Monday at 2 PM at St. James United Methodist Church. A private family burial will be at a later date.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.