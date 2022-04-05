Herbie Rogers was born the eldest of Joyce and the late Jesse Rogers, a schoolteacher, and a farmer on April 28th, 1958. He quickly grew to have a passion for football and baseball that later developed into anything requiring a competition (badminton, ping pong, Bocchi ball). He graduated from ECU with a degree in physical education where he would go on to meet his wife of 39 years, Debi. He taught in Currituck County before accepting a dream job at his Alma Mater, Williamston High School. He would go on to coach a variety of sports over his 30+ year career. Herbie was blessed with two daughters, Caitlyn, and Jesse Anne, who he passed on his passion for sports and competition. His love for his daughters led him to coaching volleyball and softball where he continued to shape great players and people. In 2017 he received the Charlie Adams Distinguished Service Award from the North Carolina High School Athletic Association for his devotion to Williamston and Riverside High School athletics. After “retiring” he continued to coach travel volleyball, help his son-in-law, Titus, coaching football at Omaha Christina Academy and offering coaching consultations to anyone who asked. Over his lifetime he was able to find the best shrimp and grits around and would pair anything with a Dr. Pepper. Though he preferred set plans, he loved a spontaneous beach day and was always perfecting his beach packing skills. A memorial service was held on Monday, April 4, 2022, at 2:00 PM, at Memorial Baptist Church with Rev. Robbie Parker and Rev. Jason Braswell officiating. The family received friends Sunday evening from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the church and other times from the home. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Herbie Rogers Athletic Foundation (PO Box 1106 Williamston NC) or the Williamston Memorial Baptist Church Missions fund. Herbie is survived by his wife, Debi; and his daughters Caitlyn Rogers and Jesse Anne Rogers Hamilton (Titus Hamilton). His mother Joyce Rogers; and his brothers Artie (Julie) and Tony (JoEllen), and his nephews William R, Brandon, William T., Michael, and Stephen (Jessica). He is preceded in death by his father Jesse Rogers. Herbie’s family is forever grateful for the support, kindness, food, and love they have received. Online condolences may be directed to www.walkerfh.net Walker Funeral Home of Williamston is serving the Rogers family.