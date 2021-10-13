Herman Bryant, Jr.

Mr. Herman Bryant, Jr. died on Thursday, October 7, 2021. Funeral Services will be 2 pm, Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Holy Trinity United Holy Church. Viewing will be one hour prior to the service. COVID 19 mandates are in effect. Masks are required for attendance at the services. Services will be Livestream at W.E. Flanagan Memorial Funeral Home and Cremations Facebook. Professional services entrusted to W. E. Flanagan Memorial Funeral Home and Cremations.

