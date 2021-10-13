Mr. Herman Bryant, Jr. died on Thursday, October 7, 2021. Funeral Services will be 2 pm, Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Holy Trinity United Holy Church. Viewing will be one hour prior to the service. COVID 19 mandates are in effect. Masks are required for attendance at the services. Services will be Livestream at W.E. Flanagan Memorial Funeral Home and Cremations Facebook. Professional services entrusted to W. E. Flanagan Memorial Funeral Home and Cremations.
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- DWI arrests: Woman with kids in vehicle crashes into Spring Forest home
- Blogger calls out Winterville Charter for racism: School's corporate parent says swift action will continue
- Ayden man charged with attempted murder
- Dinner with family leads to $32M settlement for local farmers
- Crime roundup: Vehicle collision leads to assault charge, Greenville police report
- Man killed when motorcycle crashes with jeep
- Animals for adoption
- Woman charged for stabbing 1-year-old daughter
- Traffic terror on Memorial Drive: Police say man hijacked, crashed FedEx truck, assaulted child
- Big screen debut: Locally produced 'Freedom of NC' hitting theaters