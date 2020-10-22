Hersel "Lee" Bowen, Jr.
WINTERVILLE - Hersel "Lee" Bowen Jr., 71, of New Bern, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020. Lee was born January 16, 1949 in Winterville, North Carolina to Hersel Lee Bowen Sr. and Mildred Manning Taylor Bowen.
Lee grew up in Winterville, NC on a small tobacco farm down the road from his home church of Reedy Branch FWB. Lee learned the meaning of hard work and helping others here. Lee joined the Air Force where he served honorably during the Vietnam War, achieving the rank of Sergeant.
Lee came back after the war and farmed the family farm. Lee received degrees from Pitt Community College in Agri-Business and Criminal Science. Lee became a police officer where he served with the Pitt County Sheriff's Department, ECU Police and retired after many years of working at Pitt Community College on their police force. Lee loved to dance, reminisce about the good ol' days and being helpful.
His favorite things though were playing with his three grandchildren and working with the Gideons and his church, Tabernacle Baptist to spread the love of Christ. His final wishes included a call for us all to follow the Lord and love others.
He is survived by: his son, Rowland Bowen, daughter-in-law, Courtney Bowen, grandchildren, Emma, Isaac and Ava Bowen of New Bern, Brothers Thomas M Bowen and wife Sandra Bowen, Brother J C Bowen, and a nephew, three nieces and many cousins, all that he loved dearly.
He is predeceased by daughter, Arlinda C Bowen, mother Mildred Taylor Bowen, father Hersel Lee Bowen, and sisters Connie B Lynn and Arlinda A Bowen
The family would like to thank everyone who has prayed for and reached out to Lee. He was a special man, and they appreciate all the love everyone has shown.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Lee's honor to Gideon's International C/O New Bern Gideon, PO Box 12331, New Bern, NC 28561 or Gideons.Org.
The family will receive friends on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 6pm to 8pm at Cotton Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11am at Tabernacle Baptist Church in New Bern with interment immediately following the service in Winterville Cemetery at approximately 1pm with military honors. Online condolences can be made to www.cottenfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Cotton Funeral Home and Crematory, 2201 Neuse Blvd. New Bern, NC 28560, 252-637-8131.