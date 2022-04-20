...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures in the low to mid 30s and light winds will
result in frost formation.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
Hester Anne Kidd, age 92, a resident of Washington, passed away peacefully at her home on April 13,2022. A funeral service will be held at the First Baptist Church of Washington officiated by Greg Barmer on April 25 at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow in Oakdale Cemetery of Washington. Steve Walker, Brick Brown, Bobby Rees, Jimmy Leach, Jamie Johnson, Tom Dunnigan, Hodges Hackney and Dawson Rascoe will serve as pallbearers. Hester Anne was a native of Newton Grove where she was born on April 13, 1930. She received her degree in Music Education from Women’s College, now UNC Greensboro, in 1951. She married Dr. William Edward Kidd on July 28, 1951. She was a devoted wife and mother, doting grandmother who loved spending time with her grandchildren, caring friend and gracious hostess who loved entertaining. During Hester Anne’s years in Washington, she was a very active member at the First Baptist Church where she taught music to children, sang in the adult choir for many years and participated in Sunday school classes and bible study. She participated in several bridge groups and loved working the daily crossword puzzle and Cryptoquote. Hester Anne was a longstanding member of the Addisco Book Club where she would present unique obituaries that she collected. Hester Anne is survived by her son, Henry Matthews Kidd and wife, Amanda Kidd, daughter- in- law, Jane Kidd and three grandchildren, Henry Matthews Kidd, Jr. and wife Samara, Anne Rowland Kidd and William Bryan Kidd, along with numerous nieces and cousins. Hester Anne was predeceased by her husband and her son William Edward Kidd, Jr., a brother, Reverend Henry A. Bizzell, Jr. and her sister, Ruth Hudson Hamilton The family will receive friends after the service at her home located at 281 Riverside Road, Washington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Home Care & Hospice, 222 W. Stewart Pkwy. #100 Washington NC 27889 or First Baptist Church Music Ministry Endowment, 113 Harvey Street Washington NC 27889. The Kidd family would like to thank Community Home Care & Hospice and wonderful caregivers Wanda Swain, Penney Doughtie, Sheila Lassiter, Sandra Keech, Vernice Hawkins, Dee Bailey and Faye Floyd for their loving care. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.paulfuneralhome.com Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington is honored to serve the Kidd family.