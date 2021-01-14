Ms. Hilda B. Goddard, 78, died Monday, January 11, 2021. Graveside Service will be held at 3:00pm on Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Robersonville Memorial Gardens, Robersonville, NC. A public viewing will be held on Friday, January 15 from 1-6pm at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel Williamston, NC. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 304 W. Liberty Street, Williamston, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com.Due to COVID-19 the service for Ms. Hilda B. Goddard, masks are mandatory.