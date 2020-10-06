Hilda Worthington

Hilda Roberts Worthington
GREENVILLE - Hilda Roberts Worthington, 82, died Friday October 2, 2020.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday at 11 AM in Greenwood Cemetery.
Hilda was born in Calhoun, GA to Henry & Mary Freeman Roberts on October 3, 1937. She attended Broughton High School in Raleigh, NC, where she exceled at all sports, especially basketball. She received her bachelor's degree from East Carolina University in Greenville, NC, in Health Physical Education. She then got her master's degree at University of Tennessee. She taught at Randolf Macon Woman's College as well as J.H. Rose.
She spent a majority of her career teaching at Farmville Central High School, where she was also the Head Women's coach where her teams won several conference championships and played in the state finals. She was one of the first women Athletic Directors in North Carolina and served on many committees for the NCHSAA. She was inducted into the NC Coaches Hall of Fame, the NC Athletic Directors Hall of Fame and was honored as one of the NC 100 Coaches to Remember.
Hilda was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Samuel Otis Worthington Jr., her parents Henry & Mary Freeman Roberts, brothers, Freeman, Alfred (Jack), Joe & Eddie Roberts, nephew Rickey Roberts, sisters, Mary Rhodes, Henrietta Fox & Catherine Lewis.
She is survived by her daughters, Lydia Campbell Worthington of Grimesland, NC, and Polly Worthington Buhmeyer and husband, John; granddaughters, Olivia & Emma Buhmeyer of Charleston, SC; sister, Wanda Thurmond, brother, Randall Roberts, niece, Terri Price & nephew, Dennie Roberts; many grandnephews & nieces; and her many students she coached/taught that have become role models & leaders of today.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6 to 8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home, Greenville. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to NCHSAA, 222 Finley Golf Course Rd., Chapel Hill, NC 27517 and please vote.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6 to 8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home, Greenville.