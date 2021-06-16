Hildon Dow Ellis, age 88, died Monday, June 14, 2021. Funeral service will be conducted Friday, June 18, at 11:00 A.M. at the Farmville Presbyterian Church by Rev. Rocky Stone. Interment will follow in Hollywood Cemetery in Farmville. The family will receive friends Thursday evening at the Farmville Funeral Home from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Mr. Ellis was a native of Pitt County and was born on May 7, 1933 to the late John Walter Ellis and Martha Webb Ellis. He is survived by his wife, Jean Allen Ellis of the home; daughter, Joan Bailey and husband, Al of Farmville; son, Steve Ellis and wife, Donna of Farmville; grandchildren, Brandon Ellis and fiancé,Leigh, Scott Ellis and wife, Neely, Katie Howard and husband, Matt, Tyler Bailey and wife, Danielle; great-grandchildren, Colby Ellis (mother, Kelly Braxton), Brooke Ellis, Teagan Ellis, Ellis Howard, and Aubree Ellis; brother, Billy Ellis and wife, Marie of Winterville; and special cat, Peter Piper. Flowers are welcome or memorials are encouraged to the Farmville Presbyterian Church or to Farmville EMS. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com .