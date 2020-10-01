Homer Louya, Jr.

Homer Brown "Sonny" Louya, Jr.
GREENVILLE - Mr. Homer Brown "Sonny" Louya, Jr., 68, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 3-5 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home.
Born in Texas, Sonny was the son of a career military father and moved to North Carolina in 1967. He later graduated from Nursing School before pursuing a career in nursing at Pitt County Memorial Hospital and later, Vidant Medical Center for 30 years. Sonny was an avid collector of knives and tools who enjoyed the outdoors. He was a good soul who was taken way too soon. He was completely selfless and a very generous man to all who knew him, especially to his family.
Sonny is survived by his son, Evan Louya of Greenville; brother, William A. Louya and wife, Penny, of Charlotte; sister, Cathy Broadaway and husband, John, of Summerfield, NC; brother, Donald Louya and wife, Beth, of Aberdeen, NC; and nieces, Lindsay Louya, Megan Louya, and Brooke Broadaway.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation at www.diabetesresearch.org/give.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.