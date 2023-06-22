Honey R. Dunn passed away on June 6, 2023 at Vidant Service League Hospice in Greenville, NC. She was 89 years old. Honey was from Ulysses, PA, but spent much of her time travelling to North Carolina to visit her children and grandchildren with her husband of 34 years, John Dunn who survives. Honey was devoted to God. She shared her faith openly with family and friends, and was a steadfast steward of the Lord in her daily life. She leaves a legacy of love with the lives she touched and will be missed more than words can express. She leaves behind multiple nieces, nephews, grand children and great- grandchildren. Children; Debra Reicherter (Katie Lucey) of Fuquay Varina; Steve Scott (Peggy),(Ryan Scott) of Wake Forest; Carm Scott (Jan) of Ulysses, PA; Jeanne Alderson (Todd), (Mollie Hunt, Caroline Macconnell, and Annie Forbis), all of Cary - Raleigh; and local family Kimberly Scott Gardner (Jeff ), Drew Gardner (Shannon), Kelly Lacock, (Chase and Hardy Robison); Jayson Lacock (Mackenzie), (Jayce, and Lilly); Brooke Gardner and Kendall Gardner, all of Greenville - Winterville. The family would like to thank Dr. Darla Liles, nurse Melissa Robinson, Lauren Tenance, PA, the infusion center nurses, pharmacists, care partners and all the staff at ECU Health Cancer Center for the great care given to our mom. A special thanks to friend Cynthia Roberson for making her visits to the cancer center a little brighter. No words can convey our gratitude to these dedicated professionals for their care and compassion shown to our mom and our family throughout her cancer journey.. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 24, 2023 at the Free Methodist Church in Ulysses, PA. Funeral arrangements by Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses PA .