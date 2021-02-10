Hortense Gay Beamon, age 82, died Monday, February 8, 2021 at her home. Funeral service will be conducted Thursday, February 11, at 11:00 A.M. at the Farmville Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Tony Glass and Rev. Ron Braxton. Interment will follow in the Walstonburg Cemetery. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside. Mrs. Beamon was a member of Howell Swamp Original Free Will Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday School teacher and was a member of the Women’s Auxiliary. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Marcia Cobb. She is survived by her husband, Marion Gray Beamon of the home; daughter, Hilda Beamon Cobb and husband, Larry of Farmville; son, Ted Beamon and wife, Karen of Kannapolis; sister, Dorothy G. “Boone” Gay of Walstonburg; five grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren. Those desiring to pay their respects may do so Wednesday from 12:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M. at the Farmville Funeral Home and other times at the home. The family wishes to give special thanks to Heather Elden of Kinston Community Hospice and other hospice workers and also to her caregiver, Tammy Whitley. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Howell Swamp Original Free Will Baptist Church, c/o Debbie Gay, 930 Meadow Road, Walstonburg, NC 27888 or to Mount Olive College. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com .