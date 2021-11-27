Howard Clifton Bullock, Sr.
GREENVILLE - Howard Clifton Bullock, Sr. went to be with his Lord and Savior suddenly on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 while hunting close to home.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5 - 7 pm at Wilkerson Funeral Home.
Howard was born on January 7, 1935 to parents Clifton and Evelyn Bullock. After graduating from Belvoir Falkland High School he was employed at Dupont in Kinston for 16 years. Later he owned and operated Belvoir Oil Company and Belvoir General Merchandise.
Howard was an avid sportsman who loved to hunt and fish. Howard also enjoyed music. He sang at church and various events and loved spending hours listening and recording music. He loved life and lived it to its fullest until his last breath.
Howard is preceded in death by his parents, Clifton and Evelyn Bullock and a brother, Robert " Bobby" Bullock.
He is survived by his wife, Annas McLawhorn Bullock; Children, Ann Moore and husband, Joey, Sandra "Sandy" Bailey and husband, Wayne, Lynn Bullock, Jimmy Sue Vernelson, and husband, Dwight Vernelson, Jeri Bullock, and Howard Clifton Bullock Jr; grandchildren, Rebecca Everett and husband, Jonathan, Monica Williams and husband, Gregory, Brad Bailey and wife, LeAnn, Matthew Robins, Rebecca Beasley and husband, Perry, Anna Vernelson, Jay Vernelson and wife, Kayla, Jason Cook, Lee Cook, and Siera McQuane; many beloved great grandchildren; brother Roger Bullock and wife Mary Jo and sister-in-law, Joan Bullock.
The family would like to give a special thank you to BJ Swain (hunting buddy and friend) and CJ Anderson for their assistance, kindness and comfort during this time.
Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.