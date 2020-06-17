Howard Hughes Pearce
GREENVILLE - Mr. Howard Hughes Pearce, 72, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Funeral Service will be held at 12:00pm on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church, Greenville, NC. A public viewing will be held
Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 4:00pm- 6:00pm at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions mandated by Governor Roy Cooper, the funeral for Mr. Howard Hughes Pearce will be by invitation only.