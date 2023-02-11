Howard “Van” Irvin of Fountain, NC, passed away peacefully the morning of February 8th, 2023 at his home. Van was a dedicated Speech Pathologist all around eastern North Carolina for 36 years, until brain cancer forced his retirement in the fall of 2021. Van battled his cancer with the help of ECU Health, their dedicated providers, and his loving wife, Laureen T Irvin. Van was born in Rocky Ford, Colorado on 9/8/1954, and lived in many places throughout the country during his childhood. Living in small towns in Colorado, Wyoming, Kansas, Nebraska, and Montana, his family finally settled in Novato, California in the San Francisco Bay area when Van was in junior high school. As a high school student, Van enjoyed his time on the swim team, hiking and camping, the cross country team, and playing the trombone in the band. Shortly after graduating from high school in 1972, Van joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, and left for his Mormon Mission in 1977, shortly after graduating from The University of California at Davis. Van’s religious mission trip took him to South Korea for 2 years, where he served faithfully and practiced his new fluency in the Korean language. In 1981 while attending Brigham Young University in Utah, Van met Laureen Terry and fell in love. The two of them were married in Oakland, California on April 9th, 1982. They moved to Amarillo, Texas after getting married, then Van’s work took them to Greenville, NC in 1985, and eventually they settled in Fountain, NC in 1986. Van and Laureen had a humble and wonderful life in Fountain, raising 8 children. Van loved the outdoors, taking his family camping regularly, and running. His favorite races distance was a 10k, but he did run one marathon. Van had a work ethic that was unrivaled, providing for his family and teaching his children the value of a hard day’s work. Although Van was given a terminal diagnosis at the beginning of 2022, he was able to attend his 50th high school reunion and celebrate his 40th wedding anniversary with Laureen. Van was a caring person, who never met a stranger, volunteered constantly, and always remembered to ask about you and your family. Van was not shy to share his opinions on his religion, family, and culture. Van was preceded in death by his parents, Larry Van and Norma Jean Irvin. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Lori Jeanne Irvin, LaRae Irvin, and Melissa Irvin, and by his son, Glen Irvin. Van is survived by his wife of the home, Laureen Irvin, and his children: Nathaniel Van Irvin and wife Amy, of Bluffdale, Utah; Andrea Gonzalez and husband Faiver of Orem, Utah; Phillip Irvin and wife Heather, of Farmville, North Carolina; Russell Irvin of Durham, North Carolina; Monique Irvin of Snow Hill, North Carolina; Muriel Irvin and husband Scott Brownlow of Raleigh, North Carolina; and Cheryl Oliver and husband James, of Winterville, North Carolina. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held from 11am-12:30pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on Monday, February 13th, 2023. The funeral service will follow thereafter, at 1pm. The church is located at 307 Martinsborough Rd, Greenville NC 27858. Burial will follow the service at Queen Anne’s Cemetery, located at 7070 NC 222, Fountain NC 27829. The family would like to thank all of Van’s caretakers, including special friends Terri and Shaun Newland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to All Hands and Hearts at www.allhandsandhearts.org Service entrusted to Hemby- Willoughby funeral home of Fountain, NC.