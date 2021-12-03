Hubert Glenn Newell, Jr.
AYDEN - Hubert Glenn Newell, Jr., 83, of Ayden, passed on Sept 19, 2021, in New Bern just prior to his 84th birthday which is next Sunday.
The family will have a Celebration of life service with military honors on Dec 4, 2021, at 1100 am at Farmer's Funeral Service-Ayden. They will receive friends and family immediately following the service.
Hubert was known by the names, "Daddy", "Dad", "Granddaddy", "Dickie", "Hubby", and "Uncle Dickie". Hubert was born Dec 12, 1937, at Sybil Hospital in Washington D.C. to Hubert Glenn Newell, Sr., and Ruby Mae Evans Newell.
He worked most of his career in the Automobile industry. He was a sales manager and owned his own business when he retired. Hubert served his country proudly in the U.S. Airforce during in late 50's.
Though he will be sorely missed by his children, grandchild, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, son-in-law, and friends he looked forward to reuniting with his heavenly family that went before like his mom, dad, sisters, cousins, his aunt, uncles, grandparents, and friends.
Hubert had three favorite places that he truly loved. Washington D.C., Virgina, especially Fairfax City, Lorton, and NC; Ayden and Emerald Isle. These places are where Hubert spent his happiness days with family and friends. Hubert loved family and his friends!
He adored his two sisters Ruby Jean and Rena Ann which passed way too soon in life and Hubert watched over their children who he loved dearly, Linda, Steve, Susie, Kathryn, Krissy, Erik, and Karl.
Hubert's brother in life was Bill Case, Clarence. Clarence and Hubert were best friends their whole lives. Hubert and Clarence married Betty and Peggy in later 50's. The four had a life-long friendship was unparalleled. Their families spent time in celebration of births of their children, they supported each other through the difficult times of losing a loved one, they shared Christmas Parties, birthdays, anniversaries, vacations, and many more of life's celebrations as each page of their lives turned to a new chapter.
Hubert Newell, Betty Newell and Bill Case and Peggy Case exhibited great loved for their children: Billy, Ray, Cindy, Valerie, Mark Case's and Carrie, Dickie, Bobby, and Cathy Newell's.
Hubert was married to Betty, Carney, and Gladys. Each marriage was an adventure full of good times and brought new family members to the Hubert Newell's family like Teresa, Jody, Amy, Angie, and Susan.
Hubert loved all his nine children as each was unique to him and held a special place in his big heart. Hubert was truly remarkable man and person. Hubert loved, understood forgiveness, never held a grudge, and was very humble and kind.
Hubert was blessed with eight grandchild, Cassidy Sommer Molly, David, Joshua, Michelle, Sydney, Johnny, and Brittany. Dad lived a long life and was blessed once more with three great-grandchildren Bea, Gin, and Beau. You can see a piece of Hubert in each of his children, grandchild, and great grandchildren as they smile and do a kind gesture, so Hubert lives on.
