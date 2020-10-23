Hue Wilbert Walston
KINSTON - Mr. Hue Wilbert Walston, 66, died Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00am on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Sycamore Chapel Baptist Church, Greenville, NC. A public viewing will be held on Saturday from 3-6pm at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel.
Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions mandated by Governor Roy Cooper, the funeral service for Mr. Hue W. Walston will be by invitation only and masks are mandatory.