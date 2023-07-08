Hugh Granville Colston, age 87, of Ayden, NC passed away peacefully in the presence of loving family on July 3, 2023. Hugh's friends and loved ones celebrated his life on Friday July 7th at 2:00 pm at Farmer (Wilkerson) Funeral Home, 109 Second Street, Ayden, NC 28513. Hugh was born in Washington, DC, on Oct 9, 1935 and grew up in nearby Silver Spring, MD. He attended Grace Episcopal Church where he learned how to play the organ and was a member of the choir. He attended the Bullis School, Mercersburg Academy, and Catawba College. Hugh lost his Dad when he was just 15, which had a big impact on him. After college, Hugh worked for Capital Airlines, where he met and married Pat. He also worked for many years at Beitzel & Company (his family's business), where he gained expertise in wines and related history (including traveling to France). Hugh, Pat, Jessica, and Felicia moved to Laurinburg, NC in 1982 to help support Pat's parents through their final years. Falling in love with the state, they eventually settled in the Ayden/Greenville/Washington area. Hugh effortlessly engaged in extended conversations with a wide range of people and would jump into the role of Good Samaritan at the drop of a hat. These traits led to many new, lasting friendships over the years. In addition to his generosity, anyone who knew Hugh was sure to mention his wonderful sense of humor. One of his great joys in life was both listening to, as well as telling, a funny story. His interests and passions included pets, pipe organs & classical music (especially Bach), NASCAR, and watching historical documentaries & old war movies. Hugh was very civic-minded and cared deeply about his community, including serving as a Volunteer Fire Fighter in Silver Spring, working for Scotland County, NC on a project to name all the streets for public safety, and being an active member of both the Neighborhood Watch and Citizen Police Programs in Ayden. Hugh was preceded in death by his son Hugh Jr., his sister Peggy, his brother John, and his parents Hogarth & Marjorie. He will be deeply missed by his wife of 65 years, Patricia ("Pat") Colston; children Walker (Lisa), Dana (Brendan), Tracy (Mike), Jessica (John), and Felicia (Bruce); grandchildren Allegra, Dylan, Michael, Josh, Nicole, Brittany, Jessica, Steven, and Margaret; great-grandchildren Chloe, Kameron, Sophia, Annie, and Caleb; sisters Irene, Rogie, and Lura Gena; his caretaker Leslie; many nieces, nephews, friends, and just about anyone that ever got to know him. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences available at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com