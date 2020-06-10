Ida Bostic Scott
AYDEN - Ida Bostic Scott, 78, loving mother and grandmother, died Monday, June 8, 2020.
A graveside service will be conducted Thursday, June 11th, at 2 PM in Pinewood Memorial Park, Greenville, NC.
Ida, a native of Duplin County, lived most of her life in the Calico community. She was retired from Rubbermaid and was a member of Woodmen of the World.
Ida was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Willie Ray Scott.
She is survived by her: daughter, Linda Harper (Mike) of Vanceboro; sons, Kenneth Scott (Vickie) of Chicod; and Willie Scott of Chocowinity; sisters, Helen Cook and Mildred Simmons, both of Ayden; brothers, Arnold Bostic of Ayden; and twin brother, Donald Ray Bostic, both of Greenville; grandchildren, Jeffrey L. Miller, Jr.; Amanda L. Murphy; Daniel B. Scott; and Lindsay B. Scott; great-grandchildren, Emma Miller, Leven Jenkins, Riley Murphy, and Logan Murphy; and best friend, Carolyn Bailey of Ayden.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6 to 8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home, Greenville, and other times at her home in Ayden at NC 4034 Greenbriar Apts., Ayden, NC.
