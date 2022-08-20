India Shane Robinson, 35, died Monday August 15th, 2022. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 from 6 - 8 pm at Farmer Funeral Home in Ayden. India was the daughter of Rudy Robinson and Teresa Robinson of Ayden, was a native of Pitt County and lived in Ayden. A graduate of Ayden Grifton High School, she attended Pitt Community College and earned her associate degree in the computer field. India loved sports starting at a young age with Little League ball at the age of 4 and all the way through High School and she played on the traveling team for Pitt County in her high school years. She was self-employed with a lawn care business for many years and helped her family's rental business. All her life starting at a young age India loved all animals. Growing up in the Robinson household there were cats, dogs, even had goats which all had names and a pony named Shadow, that she shared with her sister in the pasture behind her home. She is preceded in death by her beloved grandad, Rudolph Robinson. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her: sister, China Dail and husband, Todd; nephew, Waylon of Winterville; and grandmother, Marie Robinson. In lieu of flowers you may donate to the Pitt County Animal Services by going to their website, they are also located at 4550 County Home Road, Greenville, NC. Arrangements are by Farmer Funeral Service. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com